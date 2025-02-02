5 Killed in Car Crash While Returning from Maha Kumbh as SUV Flips 5 Times to Avoid Stunt Biker

Muzaffarpur: Five Nepalese nationals died in a car accident on Saturday while returning from Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The accident occurred in Muzaffarpur district when their SUV overturned while trying to avoid a biker performing stunts on the highway, officials said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Vineeta Sinha said the vehicle was speeding when the driver lost control, causing it to overturn. The victims had travelled from Nepal to take a holy dip at Triveni Sangam.

"According to the eyewitnesses, the driver took a sharp turn, trying to avoid hitting a motorcycle. All the occupants belonged to the Mahottari district of Nepal," she said.

"While five persons, three of them women, died on the spot, the remaining four were seriously injured and have been referred to a hospital in Patna," she added.

According to multiple media reports, there were nine people in the car. The deceased have been identified as Archana Thakur, Indu Devi, Mantarni Devi, Bal Krishna Jha, and the driver. The injured include Manohar Thakur, Srishti Thakur, Kamni Jha, and Devtaran Devi.