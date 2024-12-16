Search icon
  • 5 People Including Four Women Fell Unconscious After Gas Leak in Aligarh

Published 12:47 IST, December 16th 2024

5 People Including Four Women Fell Unconscious After Gas Leak in Aligarh

According to officials, the affected individuals were rushed to a hospital for medical treatment.

Reported by: Asian News International
5 Fell Unconscious After Gas Leak in Aligarh | Image: PTI/ Representative Image

Aligarh: Five people, including four women, fell unconscious after a gas leak occurred at a meat factory in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.The incident happened in the Amarpur Kondla area of Aligarh last night.

According to officials, the affected individuals were rushed to a hospital for medical treatment. Speaking to the media, Dr Sachin Verma from Malkhan Singh District Hospital, Aligarh said that there were four women and one man who fell unconscious in the incident.

"They were brought here from Amarpur Kondla. The man who brought them here identified himself as Jannat Ali...They said that there was a gas leakage due to which these people fell unconscious...We provided them with first aid and oxygen. When we were doing our paperwork, Jannat Ali left with them without informing us," Dr Verma said.

The authorities are investigating the cause of the gas leak.

Updated 12:47 IST, December 16th 2024

