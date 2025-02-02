Union Budget 2025 in association with

Published 17:27 IST, February 2nd 2025

6,000 Complaints Regarding Model Code Violations Filed As Delhi Heads For Assembly Polls

Delhi Chief Electoral Officer R Alice Vaz on Sunday said that more than 6,000 complaints regarding violation of the Model Code of Conduct have been filed.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Election Commission of India | Image: PTI

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Electoral Officer R Alice Vaz on Sunday said that more than 6,000 complaints regarding violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) have been filed in the last 25 days.

CEO Vaz said that citizens can also lodge complaints through the cVIGIL application, where the complaint needs to be addressed within a 100-minute time frame.

"When MCC came into force, as elections were announced, we immediately had meetings with all political parties at the CEO and DEO level. If the political parties want to hold meetings for campaign purposes, they will have to apply online. We ensure that permissions to all are given without any interference. We have a cVIGIL application. If anyone has any complaint, they can immediately file the complaint using our portal. They can share the photo or even the video of the offence. We have to respond to it in 100 minutes—our average response time is 36 minutes. More than 6,000 complaints have been filed in the last 25 days," the official was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

More Than 7000 Voters Opted For Home Voting

Vaz further said that 7,552 people have opted for home voting. 

"For the last month, we have been undertaking various SVEEP (Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation) activities. These activities will increase the voting percentage. We completed home voting, yesterday. 7,552 voters adopted for home voting and approximately 96% of them utilized this facility," Vaz said. 

Delhi To Vote on Feb 5

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, with the vote counting scheduled for February 8
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 17:30 IST, February 2nd 2025

