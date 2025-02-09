62-Year-Old Man Arrested for Allegedly Raping Minor Girl in Sarojini Nagar

New Delhi: A 62-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping and assaulting a minor girl in southwest Delhi's Pillanji village, an official said on Sunday.

Police said they were informed by Safdarjung Hospital on February 6 about a pregnant minor undergoing a medical examination, and a team collected the medical documents.

"Initially, the girl claimed that she was in a consensual relationship with a boy for a year. However, upon further questioning, she revealed that her neighbour had sexually assaulted her four months ago. She stated that he took her to his room and raped her," said the police officer.

The man allegedly threatened her for the dire consequences, leading her to initially provide false information to doctors out of fear.

A case was registered based on her statement and the accused was arrested by the Sarojini Nagar Police. Further investigation into the matter is underway, he said.