8th Pay Commission: What is the Expected Salary Hike For Level 1 to 10 Employees

8th Pay Commission Latest News Update: The Union Cabinet has approved the 8th Pay Commission, which will recommend salary and pension revisions for central government employees. The revised pay structure is expected to be implemented next year, following the submission of recommendations by the pay panel. Currently, the salaries of central government employees are based on the 7th Pay Commission, which came into effect in 2016. The upcoming revisions will be determined by the ‘fitment factor'.

Understanding the Fitment Factor

The fitment factor is a multiplier used to revise the salaries of government employees and the pensions of retirees.

Under the 7th Pay Commission, the central government used a fitment factor of 2.57, which led to an increase in the minimum salary from ₹7,000 to ₹18,000. With every new pay commission, changes are made to salaries and pensions. Currently, central employees receive salaries based on a fitment factor of 2.57. If this factor is increased to 2.86, there could be a significant rise in basic salaries.

For example:

Current minimum basic salary: ₹18,000

Revised minimum basic salary with a fitment factor of 2.86: ₹51,480

8th Pay Commission: Expected Salary Revisions for Central Govt Employees (As per media reports)

Level 1 (Peons, Attendants, Support Staff)

Current Basic Pay: ₹18,000

Revised Basic Pay: ₹51,480

Increase: ₹33,480

Level 2 (Lower Division Clerks)

Current Basic Pay: ₹19,900

Revised Basic Pay: ₹56,914

Increase: ₹37,014

Level 3 (Constables, Skilled Public Service Staff)

Current Basic Pay: ₹21,700

Revised Basic Pay: ₹62,062

Increase: ₹40,362

Level 4 (Grade D Stenographers, Junior Clerks)

Current Basic Pay: ₹25,500

Revised Basic Pay: ₹72,930

Increase: ₹47,430

Level 5 (Senior Clerks, Higher-Level Technical Staff)

Current Basic Pay: ₹29,200

Revised Basic Pay: ₹83,512

Increase: ₹54,312

Level 6 (Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors)

Current Basic Pay: ₹35,400

Revised Basic Pay: ₹1,01,244

Increase: ₹65,844

Level 7 (Superintendents, Section Officers, Assistant Engineers)

Current Basic Pay: ₹44,900

Revised Basic Pay: ₹1,28,414

Increase: ₹83,514



Level 8 (Senior Section Officers, Assistant Audit Officers)

Current Basic Pay: ₹47,600

Revised Basic Pay: ₹1,36,136

Increase: ₹88,536



Level 9 (Deputy Superintendents of Police, Accounts Officers)

Current Basic Pay: ₹53,100

Revised Basic Pay: ₹1,51,866

Increase: ₹98,766



Level 10 (Group A Officers, Entry-Level Civil Services)

Current Basic Pay: ₹56,100

Revised Basic Pay: ₹1,60,446

Increase: ₹1,04,346

