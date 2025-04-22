JD Vance Shares Adorable Moment with Daughter Mirabel at Amber Fort, Heartwarming Video Wins Hearts | WATCH

United States Vice President JD Vance, who is currently on a four-day visit to India with his family, visited the iconic UNESCO World Heritage Site Amber Fort in Rajasthan’s Jaipur this morning. The right-hand man of US President Donald Trump was spotted sharing an adorable moment with his daughter at the fort.

The candid video, which has since won many hearts online, captured Vance lifting his little girl in his arms, giving a sweet peck of love on her cheeks against the majestic backdrop of the historic fort.

Away from the political-diplomatic corridors and official duties, Vance appeared to fully embrace the role of a doting dad as the father-daughter duo got soaked in the elegance of Rajasthan’s royal architecture.

US Vice President JD Vance, who arrived in India on Monday, began his visit with a series of important engagements, including wide-ranging talks with PM Modi in New Delhi. The discussions focused on strengthening cooperation between the two nations, particularly in the fields of defence, energy, and emerging technologies.

Vance is accompanied on this trip by his wife, Usha Vance, and their three children — Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel. The family is staying at the elegant Rambagh Palace, a heritage hotel in Jaipur.

While in Jaipur, the Vance family is expected to explore some of the city's iconic landmarks. Their itinerary likely includes visits to the Hawa Mahal, Jantar Mantar, and a series of formal meetings with state leaders, including Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagade.