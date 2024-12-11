Published 15:07 IST, December 11th 2024
'A Dead Man Requesting': Why Bengaluru Techie Atul Subhash Tagged Musk And Trump In His Last Post
Bengaluru Techie Suicide: Atul Subhash's wife Nikita Singhania is a Delhi-based AI Engineering consultant working with Accenture, an IT company.
Bengaluru Techie Suicide : Atul Subhash, a 34-year-old techie who was found hanging in his Bengaluru home, made a desperate plea in his final Twitter (X) post. He reached out to Twitter boss Elon Musk and US President-elect Donald Trump , urging them to “save millions of lives from woke ideologies, abortion, DEI.”
"A dead man is requesting @elonmusk @realDonaldTrump to save millions of life from Woke Ideologies, Abortion, DEI and restore freedom of speech in India.(more)”, the Bengaluru techie's last social media post read.
For the unversed, Atul Shubhash's body was found in Marathahalli, Bengaluru, where he had hanged himself. The police found a 24-page death note and a 90-minute video in which he accused his wife Nikita Singhania and her family of harassment. An extensive investigation has been initiated by the police to look into the circumstances of his death.
Who is Nikita Singhania?
Atul Subhash's wife Nikita Singhania is a Delhi-based AI Engineering consultant working with Accenture, an IT company. She joined Accenture in 2021 in the role of a senior analyst.
She later became a consultant. She completed her MBA in Finance from the Jaipuria Institute of Management and a B.Tech from Banasthali Vidyapith. She began her career as an intern at Codex Infosolutions, then at HDB Financial Services Ltd in the same post. She has also worked with Meritto, a flagship product of NoPaperForms that empowers over 1000 educational organisations.
Atul Subhash's last 12 wishes
- All my case hearings should happen live and people of this country should know about my case and learn the terrible state of the legal system and misuse of law these women are doing.
- Please allow this suicide note and videos I have uploaded as my statement and evidence.
- Rita Kaushik is a Judges in Uttar Pradesh. I fear that she might tamper the documents, put pressure on witnesses and can adversely affect other cases. Based on my experience, the Bengaluru courts are relatively more law abiding than UP courts too. I request to run the cases in Karnataka in the interest of Justice and keep her in Judicial and Police Custody in Bengaluru till the trial goes on. Below is the judgment on why Justice is also seen to be done. I hope that it also applies to men. https://www.barandbench.com/news/supreme-court-allows-transfer-matrimonial-case-filed-up-judge-his-wife
- Give custody of my child to my parents who can raise him with better values.
- Don’t let my wife or her family come near my dead body.
- Don’t do my “Asthi Visarjan” till my harassers get punished. If the court decides that the corrupt judge and my wife and other harassers are not guilty, then pour my ashes into some gutter outside the court.
- Give maximum punishment to my harassers though I don’t trust our legal system too much. If people like my wife are not put behind Jail, they would be more emboldened and will put more false cases on other sons of society in future.
- To wake up the judiciary and urge them to stop harassment of my parents and my brother in false cases.
- There shall be no negotiations, settlements and mediations with these evil people and the culprits must be punished.
- My wife(Knife) should not be allowed to withdraw cases to escape punishment unless she explicitly accepts that she has filed false cases.
- Maybe my old parents should formally ask for euthanasia from the courts if the harassment and extortion continues. Let's formally kill the parents along with husbands in this country and create a black era in the history of the judiciary. Narratives wont be controlled by the system anymore. Times have changed.
- I predict that my wife will now start bringing my child to court to gain sympathy which she didn’t do before to make sure that I can’t meet my child. I request the court to not allow this drama.
