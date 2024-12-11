'A Dead Man Requesting': Why Bengaluru Techie Atul Subhash Tagged Musk And Trump In His Last Post

Bengaluru Techie Suicide : Atul Subhash, a 34-year-old techie who was found hanging in his Bengaluru home, made a desperate plea in his final Twitter (X) post. He reached out to Twitter boss Elon Musk and US President-elect Donald Trump , urging them to “save millions of lives from woke ideologies, abortion, DEI.”

"A dead man is requesting @elonmusk @realDonaldTrump to save millions of life from Woke Ideologies, Abortion, DEI and restore freedom of speech in India.(more)”, the Bengaluru techie's last social media post read.

For the unversed, Atul Shubhash's body was found in Marathahalli, Bengaluru, where he had hanged himself. The police found a 24-page death note and a 90-minute video in which he accused his wife Nikita Singhania and her family of harassment. An extensive investigation has been initiated by the police to look into the circumstances of his death.

Who is Nikita Singhania?

Atul Subhash's wife Nikita Singhania is a Delhi-based AI Engineering consultant working with Accenture, an IT company. She joined Accenture in 2021 in the role of a senior analyst.

She later became a consultant. She completed her MBA in Finance from the Jaipuria Institute of Management and a B.Tech from Banasthali Vidyapith. She began her career as an intern at Codex Infosolutions, then at HDB Financial Services Ltd in the same post. She has also worked with Meritto, a flagship product of NoPaperForms that empowers over 1000 educational organisations.

Atul Subhash's last 12 wishes