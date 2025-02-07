Election Delhi 2025 in association with

Camlin
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • AAP Alleges Election Commission Cover-Up: Kejriwal Claims Data On Votes Polled Not Uploaded

Published 21:44 IST, February 7th 2025

AAP Alleges Election Commission Cover-Up: Kejriwal Claims Data On Votes Polled Not Uploaded

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has alleged that the Election Commission refused to upload data on the votes polled in each assembly constituency in Delhi.

Reported by: Digital Desk
AAP Alleges Election Commission Cover-Up: Kejriwal Claims Data On Votes Polled Not Uploaded | Image: @AamAadmiParty

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal has alleged that the Election Commission refused to upload data on the number of votes polled in each assembly constituency in Delhi, despite several requests. Kejriwal's comment has come up ahead of the counting of votes in the Delhi assembly election, which will take place on Saturday. He even suggested that the AAP has created a website where they have uploaded all the Form 17C documents for every assembly constituency.

In a post on X, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal stated, “EC has refused to upload form 17C and the number of votes polled per booth in each assembly despite several requests. Aam Aadmi Party has made a website - http://transparentelections.in where we have uploaded all the form 17C of every assembly. This form has all the details of votes polled in each booth.”

“Through the day, we will present the data of every assembly and every booth in a tabulated format as well so that every voter can access this information. This is something that the election commission should have done in the interest of transparency but it is unfortunate that they are refusing to do it,” the former Delhi CM said.

Kejriwal criticised the Election Commission for not providing this information, saying, "This is something that the Election Commission should have done in the interest of transparency, but it is unfortunate that they are refusing to do it."

Notably, the AAP is seeking a third consecutive win in the Delhi assembly election, but exit polls have given an upper hand to the BJP. AAP leader Gopal Rai expressed confidence in the party's victory, stating that they expect to win 50 seats based on estimates from AAP candidates.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal alleged that the BJP is trying to poach AAP candidates by offering them Rs 15 crore each. The BJP has refuted this allegation.
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 21:44 IST, February 7th 2025

Recommended

ICC Unhappy With Gigantic LED Placement, Urges PCB to Compensate Fans
SportFit
Loveyapa Vs Love Today: Remake Or Original, Which Opened Better At BO?
Entertainment News
Final Showdown Between AAP, BJP And Congress, Delhi Decides Tomorrow
Election News
GBS Cases in Pune Surge to 180 After Detection of Seven New Cases
India News
Japanese PM Makes Washington Trip to Build Connection With Trump
World News
Pari's 'Odd' Behaviour At Family Function Doesn't Go Unnoticed
Entertainment News
Intense Cold In Parts Of Himachal, Rain Or Snow Likely From Feb 8
India News
PAK vs NZ vs SA Tri-Nation Series LIVE Streaming: Know All Details Here
SportFit
2 Killed, 3 Injured in 'Possible Tornado' in Tennessee, Officials Say
World News
Poll Body Refutes Kejriwal's Allegation On Voters List
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: