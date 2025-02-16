Abandoned Shoes, Unfinished Journeys, Torn Bags: The Haunting Aftermath of Delhi Railway Station Stampede That Killed 18

New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Scattered slippers. Abandoned luggage. The haunted view of a place that, just hours ago, was filled with cries of pain and fear. The aftermath of the devastating stampede at New Delhi Railway Station tells a story of chaos.

As the Maha Kumbh rush pushed thousands towards Prayagraj-bound trains, the surge of bodies became uncontrollable. Eighteen lives, among them five children, nine women, and four men were lost in a desperate struggle for space, air, and survival.

The oldest victim was 79. The youngest, a seven-year-old girl.

Grim Picture of the Tragic Stampede In Delhi’s Railway Station

Videos from the scene paint a grim picture. Footwear and personal belongings lie strewn across staircases and escalators, left behind by those who fell in the crush.

In another clip, a sea of people rushes through the station, some with children on their shoulders, others dragging heavy bags, eyes wide with panic. Eyewitnesses recount how passengers, desperate to reach their trains, jumped across tracks, shoving their way onto already packed coaches.

New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: What We Know So Far

The delay of Swatantrata Senani Express and Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani only added to the frenzy, turning platforms 12, 13, and 14 into a suffocating place.

Eyewitnesses present at the spot said that a huge crowd gathered inside the station premises. Blaming railway authorities, an eyewitness said, "There was no one to control the crowd...It was announced that the train coming on platform number 12 will come on platform number 16. So the crowd came from both sides and a stampede occurred...some people were taken to the hospital..." said an eyewitness.

Among the victims was Pappu’s mother. Recalling the tragedy, Pappu, who was travelling with his family to their home in Chhapra, Bihar , shared his grief. "My mother passed away in the stampede. The doctor confirmed her death. We were on our way to Bihar," he said.

Pappu further mentioned that he had no idea how the crowd suddenly grew and expressed concerns about the lack of adequate police presence at the station.

"My mother died in the stampede. The doctor confirmed her death. We were going to our home in Chhapra, Bihar. We have no idea why this happened, so many people came all of a sudden and started pushing each other... There were no police," he told media.

CPRO of Northern Railways Contradicts Eyewitness Account

Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northern Railways, issued a statement addressing the incident

Upadhyay described the situation during the stampede, which occurred yesterday. He explained that at the time, the Magadh Express, heading toward Patna, was stationed at platform number 14, while the Uttar Sampark Kranti, bound for Jammu, was on platform number 15.

He said the stampede occurred as passengers slipped on the stairs and fell on each other: “A passenger heading toward platforms 14-15 slipped and fell on the stairs, causing several passengers behind him to stumble, leading to this tragic incident.”