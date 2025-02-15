Updated 23:05 IST, February 15th 2025
Video Shows Passengers Unconscious After Stampede at New Delhi Railway Station
A large stampede occurred at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday, with video footage showing passengers in an unconscious state.
New Delhi: A large stampede like situation occurred at New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) on Saturday, with video footage showing passengers being rescued in an unconscious state.
The incident occurred as a large crowd gathered at New Delhi Railway Station for the Mahakumbh, with many passengers having no confirmed train tickets.
According to preliminary reports, the incident took place on platform number 13-14.
As many as 15 people are reported injured.
