Aero India Presents Opportunity to Address Strategic, Tactical Needs: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Like-minded countries should strive together for collective actions for peace in view of the state of "flux" triggered by multiple conflicts in the world, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday.

In an address at an 'Ambassadors' Round-Table', he said the next month's 'Aero India' aerospace exhibition in India presents an opportunity for nations to jointly explore strengths and capabilities and address "strategic" as well as "tactical needs".

The defence minister said aerospace power is the "new frontier of military dominance" which acts as strategic deterrence.

India's biennial aerospace exhibition Aero-India will be held at Yelahanka on the outskirts of Bengaluru from February 10-14 with an aim to project the country as a hub for defence manufacturing.

Singh said the Indian aerospace and defence sector represents an attractive opportunity for foreign companies seeking to establish new ventures and partnerships.

"It is of paramount importance that the like-minded countries should strive together for collective actions for peace and prosperity," he said.

"Without these, our future generations will not be able to take advantage of economic growth or technological innovations that we are experiencing in today's era," Singh told envoys of several countries.

Singh said India is emerging as a leading voice for the Global South, and it advocates for a multi-aligned policy approach, which ensures that diverse views are considered in the collective pursuit of prosperity.

"In today's geopolitical landscape, fostering unity among like-minded nations is essential for ensuring mutual prosperity and peace, while addressing contemporary challenges," he said.

The defence minister said India has always championed shared prosperity and shared responsibility based on the fundamental principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (One Earth, One Family).

Singh described Aero India as one such event, where "nations come together and form bonds beyond boundaries." Elaborating on the vision behind the biennial event, he stated that it has proven itself to be the meeting ground for the aerospace and defence sectors to showcase their products/technologies.

He defined it as a forum to forge strategic partnerships towards increasing opportunities for business, transfer of technology, joint development and co-production.

The Aero India will feature a 'Defence Ministers' Conclave, CEOs' round-table and a large exhibition comprising India Pavilion and a trade fair of aerospace companies.

In his remarks, Singh emphasised that India now possesses one of the largest defence industrial ecosystems in Asia and cited the "significant milestone" of setting-up of a production facility for C-295 transport aircraft in in Vadodara.

The defence minister asserted that India has emerged as an attractive destination for investment, and Aero India presents an opportunity for friendly nations to jointly explore strengths and capabilities in the defence sector.

He added that the event will facilitate industry captains, technology leaders, intellectuals and entrepreneurs with new avenues for collaboration in defence industrial enterprises.

"Aero India 2025 will serve as a vital forum for exploring partnerships that will from the base for future challenges. Together, we can create pathways for growth that are inclusive and sustainable," he said.

The defence minister emphasised that air and space power have become pivotal elements in shaping strategies as such assets, with artificial intelligence and machine learning can provide an unprecedented advantage in battle-field scenarios.

Highlighting India's focus on self-reliance through strategic partnership and technological collaborations in defence and aerospace sectors, Singh said: "In recent years, the government has brought about several transformative policy reforms aimed at bolstering a robust defence industry ecosystem." At the Round-Table, ambassadors and high commissioners of various countries were briefed on the major events of Aero India 2025.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh also attended it.