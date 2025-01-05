Search icon
  News /
  India News /
  • After Atul Subhash and Puneet Khurana, Gujarat Man Commits Suicide, Blames Wife

Published 15:05 IST, January 5th 2025

After Atul Subhash and Puneet Khurana, a Gujarat man has committed suicide and has blamed his wife. He has asked the cops to 'teach her a lesson'.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Gujarat Man Commits Suicide, Blames Wife | Image: Representational

Botad: After Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash and Delhi businessman Puneet Khurana's suicide case where they blamed their wives for taking the grave step, a Gujarat man has now committed suicide and blamed his wife.

The Gujarat police have registered a case against a woman for allegedly abetting her husband's suicide after he left behind a video asking his family to teach her a lesson for causing his death, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, Suresh Sathadiya (39) was found hanging from the ceiling of his house at Zamrala village in Botad district on December 30.

His family members found a video recording on Sathadiya's mobile phone, in which he has urged them to "teach his wife a lesson for causing his death", an official from Botad rural police station said.

Based on a complaint by the Sathadiya's father, a first information report (FIR) was registered on Friday against the victim's wife, Jayaben, he said.

The complainant has alleged his daughter-in-law mentally harassed his son by frequently quarrelling with him and going to her parents' place every now and then.

The FIR stated that Sathadiya had gone to his in-laws' place to persuade his wife to return home. But when she refused, he returned home and hanged himself after recording a video.

A case has been registered against the woman under section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, and further probe was underway, police said. 

(Inputs from PTI)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

