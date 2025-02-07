After Exit Polls Predict Golden Duck for Congress, Rahul Gandhi Whines Over EC, EVMs

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition (LoP) of Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has attacked the Election Commission and is whining over the EVMs and the voting patterns ahead of the Delhi Assembly Election Results tomorrow. This press conference by Rahul Gandhi comes after exit polls predict a golden duck for Congress in the Delhi Polls this time.

Alleging irregularities in Maharashtra Elections and the government being involved with the Election Commission, Rahul Gandhi has said that he will take this investigation till the end. The Lok Sabha LoP, in a joint press conference with Opposition leaders, has claimed that large-scale discrepancies were found in voter registration and election management. The Maharashtra opposition has also alleged election irregularities and has demanded voter list for transparency.

Rahul Gandhi whining over the Election Commission involved in alleged foul play and EVMs is not new and has been a repetitive act by the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition. This comes ahead of the Delhi Election Results that will be announced on Saturday, when the exit polls have predicted a golden duck for Congress.

‘We Have Found Multiple Irregularities in Maharashtra Elections’: Rahul Gandhi

"We represent the entire opposition of Maharashtra on this table," Rahul Gandhi stated. "We have found multiple irregularities in the Maharashtra elections, including the sudden addition of 32 lakh voters—equivalent to the total voter base of Himachal Pradesh ."

The opposition alleged that the Election Commission (EC) underwent questionable changes, with a new Election Commissioner being appointed under the influence of the central government. "The EC had more registered voters than the actual population of Maharashtra. We demand full transparency in the process," they added.



Furthermore, opposition parties pointed out inconsistencies in vote counts, highlighting that congress received nearly the same number of votes in both the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections, raising suspicions about potential manipulation.

The opposition is now demanding access to the lok sabha election voter list to verify the authenticity of the electoral roll. "We need to understand what actually happened in maharashtra elections. Transparency was not our responsibility, but we demand it now," they asserted.

Rahul Gandhi Poses Questions Before Election Commission

In his press conference ahead of the results of the Delhi Elections tomorrow, Rahul Gandhi has also posed some questions before the Election Commission. "...In 5 years between the Vidhan Sabha elections in 2019 and Lok Sabha, 2024 - 32 lakh voters were added. However, in period of 5 months between Lok Sabha 2024 which these parties (Congress, NCP-SCP, Shiv Sena (UBT))won and Vidhan Sabha elections - 39 lakh voters were added. The question is, who are these 39 lakh voters? That is equivalent to the total number of voters of Himachal Pradesh. The second point is, why there are more voters in Maharashtra than the entire voting population of the state?... Somehow, the voters have been suddenly created in Maharashtra...", asked Rahul Gandhi.

Election Commission Responds to Rahul Gandhi's Allegations

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's allegations ahead of Delhi Polls Result, the Election Commission has said, “ECI considers political parties,as priority stakeholders,of course the voters being the prime & deeply values views, suggestions, questions coming from political parties. Commission would respond in writing with full factual & procedural matrix uniformly adopted across the country.”

Delhi Assembly Election Results: Exit Polls Predict Golden Duck for Congress

The Delhi assembly elections have concluded, and exit polls are predicting a decisive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ). Three exit polls released on Thursday suggest that the BJP will win between 45-61 seats in the 70-member House, with a vote share ranging from 48-49 per cent.

Axis My India, which accurately predicted the 2020 Delhi election results, has predicted that the Congress party is expected to win 0-1 seats; CNX has predicted that the Congress party may open its account in the assembly after a 10-year gap with 0-1 seats and a 5.37 per cent vote share.