Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Air Force Evacuates 12 Paramilitary Personnel Who Got Injured In Accident Near Sikkim's Juluk

Published 19:43 IST, December 20th 2024

Air Force Evacuates 12 Paramilitary Personnel Who Got Injured In Accident Near Sikkim's Juluk

The Indian Air Force carried out swift rescue operations to evacuate 12 paramilitary personnel who got injured in a vehicle accident near a place called Juluk.

Reported by: Asian News International
Air Force Evacuates 12 Paramilitary Personnel Who Got Injured In Accident Near Sikkim's Juluk | Image: ANI

Pakyong: The Indian Air Force on Friday carried out swift rescue operations to evacuate 12 paramilitary personnel who got injured in a vehicle accident near a place called Juluk in the Sikkim sector, officials said.

According to the Defence officials, the Eastern Air Command deployed its Cheetah choppers at the Juluk helipad and Mi-17 helicopters at Gangtok to rescue the paramilitary personnel and take them to a military hospital in Bengdubi near Bagdogra.'

All 12 persons evacuated are now out of danger. The helipad at Juluk is very small and at an altitude of around 12,000 feet, they added.

(This is a breaking story and further details are awaited.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 19:43 IST, December 20th 2024

Recommended

No Proposal to Increase VAT on Pashmina Shawls, Says Omar Abdullah
India News
India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait | LIVE
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News
9-Year-Old is Among 5 Killed in Christmas Market Attack in Germany
World News
MP Man Commits Suicide, Leaves Video Blaming Wife, Another Person
India News
Bharat Will Be Hub Of World's Biggest Economic Centres: PM In Kuwait
India News
IND Vs BAN, U19 Women's Asia Cup Final Live Streaming: Know All Details
SportFit
Albania to Ban TikTok blaming it for Promoting Violence Among Children
World News
Zesty And Bold: Spicy Blood Orange Chutney For The Festive Season
Lifestyle News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.