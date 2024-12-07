Air India Flight VT-EXT Attempts Take-Off From Taxiway in Goa, DGCA Seeks Report

Panaji: In yet another aviation incident, an Air India A320 aircraft (VT-EXT) operating flight AI 2592 from Goa (GOX) to Hyderabad (HYD) attempted to initiate take-off from Taxiway 'A' instead of the designated runway on December 5, 2024. Acting swiftly, Air Traffic Control (ATC) issued instructions to abort the take-off, which was reportedly at a speed of approximately 120 knots.

The aircraft vacated the taxiway after rejecting the take-off and safely returned to the bay. No injuries or damage were reported in the incident, but it has raised serious concerns over procedural lapses and operational safety.

DGCA Seeks Report

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken cognizance of the incident and sought an explanation from Air India, terming it a "serious breach of aviation safety."

Initiating take-off from a taxiway is a significant deviation from standard operating procedures and poses severe risks to passengers, crew, and airport operations.