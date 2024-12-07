Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Air India Flight VT-EXT Attempts Take-Off From Taxiway in Goa, DGCA Seeks Report

Published 14:07 IST, December 7th 2024

Air India Flight VT-EXT Attempts Take-Off From Taxiway in Goa, DGCA Seeks Report

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken cognizance of the incident and sought an explanation from Air India.

Reported by: Digital Desk
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken cognizance of the incident and sought an explanation from Air India.. | Image: X

Panaji: In yet another aviation incident, an Air India A320 aircraft (VT-EXT) operating flight AI 2592 from Goa (GOX) to Hyderabad (HYD) attempted to initiate take-off from Taxiway 'A' instead of the designated runway on December 5, 2024. Acting swiftly, Air Traffic Control (ATC) issued instructions to abort the take-off, which was reportedly at a speed of approximately 120 knots. 

The aircraft vacated the taxiway after rejecting the take-off and safely returned to the bay. No injuries or damage were reported in the incident, but it has raised serious concerns over procedural lapses and operational safety.

DGCA Seeks Report

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken cognizance of the incident and sought an explanation from Air India, terming it a "serious breach of aviation safety."

Initiating take-off from a taxiway is a significant deviation from standard operating procedures and poses severe risks to passengers, crew, and airport operations.  

DGCA has instructed Air India to submit a detailed report, sources said, adding that the airline has not yet issued a statement.

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 16:55 IST, December 7th 2024

Goa Air India

Recommended

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private Company in Noida Sector 65
India News
416 Arrested in Assam's Third Phase Crackdown on Child Marriage: CM
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MOUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
National Mathematics Day 2024: Lesser-Known Facts About S Ramanujan
Lifestyle News
Viduthalai 2 Remains Steady At Box Office, Mints ₹15.72 Crore In 2 Days
Entertainment News
Christmas 2024: Must-Visit Carnivals In Delhi-NCR
Lifestyle News
'Mamata Will Not Support it...': Sukanta Majumdar on 'ONOE'
India News
'Pushpa 2 Will Be Hit...': Is This How Bunny Reacted To Stampede Death?
Entertainment News
Pep Guardiola Gives Grave Insight Into Man City's Poor Run Of Form
SportFit
India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.