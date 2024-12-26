Air Quality 'Very Poor' in Delhi, Airport Issues Advisory

New Delhi: Delhi woke up to a thick layer of fog and worsening air quality on Thursday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded in the ‘very poor’ category at 340, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Despite reduced visibility, all flight operations at Delhi Airport remained normal, as per an advisory issued by the authorities.

The CPCB data showed that out of 38 monitoring stations in Delhi, 32 recorded AQI levels in the ‘very poor’ range. Specific locations like Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, and Bawana reported AQI levels of 372, 362, and 376, respectively. For reference, an AQI between 301 and 400 is classified as ‘very poor,’ while levels above 400 fall under the ‘severe’ category.

Adding to the challenges, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius on Thursday, with dense fog blanketing parts of the city and affecting visibility. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 23 degrees Celsius.

Delhi Airport Issues Advisory Over ‘Low Visibility’

Delhi Airport authorities implemented Low Visibility Procedures (LVP) to ensure smooth operations. While flights continued as scheduled, passengers were advised to contact their airlines for updates. An official post on X (formerly Twitter) stated, "Low Visibility Procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are presently normal."

However, flights not equipped with CAT III compliance could face disruptions. The CAT III system enables aircraft to land safely during poor visibility, ensuring minimal delays for compliant flights.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms with rain expected on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, very dense fog is forecast, potentially impacting daily activities further.

With temperatures dipping, many residents sought refuge in night shelters across the city. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, urging people to take precautions, especially vulnerable groups like children and the elderly.