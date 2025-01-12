Amitabh Kant's Book Reveals How G20 Summit Overwhelmed Delhi Airport, Led to Flight Cancellations

New Delhi: Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, in his latest book ‘How India Scaled Mt G20: The Inside Story of G20 Presidency’ has noted the important impact made by a G20 meeting. Amitabh Kant, who is also India’s G20 Sherpa, said in his book that Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) was overwhelmed that week as it struggled to accommodate over 100 VVIP jets for an international summit, leading to the cancellation of 25% of domestic flights. With limited space at both the airport and the nearby Indian Air Force (IAF) base at Palam, many commercial flights were diverted to other airports.

He also said that to manage the influx of VIP aircraft, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had to redirect some flights to airports in Amritsar, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Indore. The tight space at IGI Airport and Palam, which could handle only 40 aircraft, prompted the cancellations of 80 domestic arrivals and the same number of departures over the three-day period.

Kant mentioned in a book that the cancellations affected commercial airlines, which were instructed to cancel 20 to 25 percent of their scheduled flights to prioritize VVIP movements. As a result, passengers experienced significant disruptions, with many flights diverted or rescheduled.

"This logistical challenge was part of preparations for the summit, which brought a large number of high-profile dignitaries to the national capital. Despite the adjustments, the government took necessary steps to ensure the smooth arrival of VVIPs while minimizing disruption to regular air traffic", he added.

PM Modi to G20 Sherpa: Deliver Consensus, No Excuses – Reveals Book

An hour before the G20 Summit commenced on September 9, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought an update from India’s G20 Sherpa, Amitabh Kant, regarding the status of the leaders’ declaration. When informed that issues persisted, Modi’s directive was clear: he wanted a consensus—and quickly.

This pivotal moment, along with other behind-the-scenes negotiations, is detailed in Kant’s book, How India Scaled Mt G20: The Inside Story of the G20 Presidency. The book offers a comprehensive look at how India achieved a major diplomatic victory by securing a consensus declaration, despite significant global tensions, including disagreements over the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Modi announced the adoption of the 37-page declaration at the start of the second session on the summit’s opening day. However, Kant reveals that reaching this point involved 300 hours of negotiations and 250 bilateral meetings.

“The text faced constant revisions and objections,” Kant writes. He notes that Modi was deeply involved, demanding situation reports every two hours and urging quick resolution.

Key challenges included Russia’s insistence on including the term “sanction,” which led to a two-and-a-half-hour discussion with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin. India firmly conveyed that such language was untenable, ultimately persuading Russia to relent.

Simultaneously, the G7 nations urged India to invite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but India maintained that the guest list would remain exclusive to G20 leaders. Kant recounts how, on advice from External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, he warned the Russian negotiators that Zelenskyy would speak immediately after Modi if they refused to compromise—a tactic that succeeded.

Another hurdle emerged when China objected to a section of the declaration indicating that the 2026 G20 Summit would be hosted in the US. The Chinese delegation demanded a written guarantee of visa approvals, citing prior issues. Negotiations continued until the morning of the summit, with Kant mediating between the US and Chinese representatives. A resolution was reached by modifying the language to “ensure” instead of “guarantee,” securing China’s agreement.

By noon on September 9, consensus was achieved—an accomplishment Kant describes as a stark contrast to the previous year’s Bali Summit, where negotiations extended to the final hours. Modi officially announced the declaration’s adoption after lunch, marking a significant diplomatic milestone.