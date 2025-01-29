‘Amrit Snan’ Resumes at Maha Kumbh After Stampede, Saints Begin Procession At Triveni | 10 Points

New Delhi: After initially canceling the Amrit Snan due to a stampede, the Akhadas at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj have resumed the ritual, considering the massive gathering of devotees for Mauni Amavasya. To ensure safety, authorities have strengthened security measures. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences, with CM Yogi assuring that the situation is under control.

The government has urged devotees to use alternative ghats for the ritual to avoid further overcrowding.

The DIG Mahakumbh stated that arrangements are now in place, and the ‘Amrit Snan’ will continue as planned. Despite the tragedy, devotees are expected to continue participating in the festival, which spans from January 12 to February 26.

Stampede in Maha Kumbh | 10 Points

1. Stampede at Maha Kumbh Mela: A stampede occurred at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj due to overcrowding on Mauni Amavasya during the ‘shahi snan’.

2. Overwhelming Crowd: Crores of devotees had gathered for the second ‘Amrit Snan’, leading to chaotic conditions.

3. Casualties Feared: While many deaths are suspected, no official numbers have been confirmed by authorities.

4. PM’s Condolences: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief and wished for the recovery of the injured.

5. UP CM’s Response: Yogi Adityanath assured that the situation is under control and urged devotees not to believe in rumors.

6. Alternative Arrangements: Devotees were advised to take the holy dip at alternative ghats across a 12-20 km stretch to reduce congestion.

7. Religious Leaders’ Criticism: Mahamandleshwar Premanand Puri blamed the administration for prioritizing VIPs over public safety.

8. Opposition’s Attack: Leaders like Akhilesh Yadav and Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the BJP government for poor planning and mismanagement.

9. Police Assurance: DIG Mahakumbh, Vaibhav Krishna, stated that the situation is now under control and the event will continue as planned.

10. Massive Footfall: The Maha Kumbh is expected to witness 45 crore visitors in total, with 10 crore devotees anticipated on the day of the amrit snan.

Maha Kumbh 2025: Essential Helpline Numbers

Here is a list of essential helpline numbers for those who are in Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh or have their loved ones visiting the religious gathering…

Maha Kumbh Helpline Number: 1920

Mela Police Helpline Number: 1944

Fire Services Number: 1945

Food and Supplies: 1010

Ambulance Helpline: 102/108

‘Suddenly There Was Pushing… We Got Trapped’: Eyewitness Narrates Ordeal

"We came in a batch of 60 people in two buses, we were nine people in the group. Suddenly there was pushing in the crowd, and we got trapped. A lot of us fell down and the crowd went uncontrolled," Sarojini from Karnataka said, weeping outside the hospital. "There was no chance for escape, there was pushing from all sides," the woman told PTI Videos.