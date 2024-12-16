Andhra CM Sets Deadline For Completion of Polavaram Project, Details Inside

Amravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said his government has set the target to complete the Polavaram project by 2026.

Chief Minister's remarks days after Biju Janata Dal announced that protests will be held in January. BJD had raised concerns with the Centre regarding the project’s potential impacts, saying that the Polavaram project will submerge many areas of Malkangiri.

Polavaram Project Set To Be Completed By 2026

Addressing a press conference at the project site in Eluru district after surveying its progress, the Chief Minister Naidu said, "We have set a target to complete the project by 2026. I instructed the officials to work out the minutest details," Naidu said, adding that broad milestones have been outlined for the mega irrigation project, and Key Performance Indicators (KPI) will also be established."

According to Chief Minister Naidu, the KPIs will outline a clear timeline for the completion of each project component. Additionally, the CM stressed the importance of developing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and urged executing engineers, the Central Water Commission, the Government of India (GoI), the Government of Andhra Pradesh (GoAP), experts, and other stakeholders to ensure transparency and understanding.

'Project Could Have Been Completed By 2020-21'

Naidu also emphasized that a detailed action plan would be developed to advance the project, and any obstacles, including a writ petition in the Supreme Court, would be resolved to ensure its completion.

He pointed out that if the TDP had remained in power after 2019, the project could have been finished by 2020-21. He also mentioned that the project had faced increased costs and budget overruns since then.

BJD Set To Launch Protests Against Polavaram Project

BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Saturday urged party members to intensify their fight for justice on behalf of Odisha 's tribal communities, who are likely to be severely impacted because of the Polavaram dam project in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. Patnaik’s call came after a delegation of party leaders met him at his residence to brief him on their recent visit to Delhi, where they raised concerns with the Centre regarding the project’s potential impacts.