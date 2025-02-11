Andhra Pradesh: Medical Student Dies by Suicide, Found Dead in Hostel Room

Kakinada: A 23-year-old student from Rangaraya Medical College died by suicide in his hostel during the night between Monday and Tuesday, confirmed a police official.

The student, identified as R Sai Ram, took his own life in his hostel room while his roommate was studying in another room, the police added.

"We are yet to determine the reason for his suicide, we are investigating," the official told PTI.

According to the police, Sai Ram was from a small village near Narasapuram in West Godavari district.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case under Section 194 of BNS.

In another unrelated case, A 24-year-old PhD scholar at the Indian Institute of Technology ( IIT ) Kanpur, dies by suicide by hanging himself in his hostel room on Monday.

The deceased student, identified as Ankit Yadav, took his own life by hanging himself from the ceiling of his hostel room. The incident came to light when Ankit’s friends tried to contact him, but their calls went unanswered, prompting his hostel mates to inform the IIT-Kanpur authorities.

After the incident, the police were alerted and quickly arrived at the scene where Ankit's body was discovered. A suicide note, found at the scene, indicated that he had taken his own life willingly and did not hold anyone responsible.

An investigation has been launched by the police, and they have called in a forensic team to gather evidence.