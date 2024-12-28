Search icon
  • Anna University Sexual Assault Case: NCW Forms Fact Finding Panel, Team To Visit Chennai Dec 30

Published 16:31 IST, December 28th 2024

Anna University Sexual Assault Case: NCW Forms Fact Finding Panel, Team To Visit Chennai Dec 30

The National Commission for Women constituted a two-member fact-finding committee to investigate the alleged sexual assault on a student of Anna University.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Anna University Sexual Assault Case: NCW Forms Fact Finding Panel, Team To Visit Chennai Dec 30 | Image: PTI

Chennai: The National Commission for Women on Saturday constituted a two-member fact-finding committee to investigate the alleged sexual assault on a student of Anna University.

The commission's chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has set up the panel comprising member, NCW, Mamta Kumari, and retired IPS officer and former DGP of Maharashtra, Praveen Dixit, to "investigate and recommend action," a statement said. The fact-finding committee is likely to visit Chennai on December 30, 2024.

"The committee will investigate the case, examine the circumstances leading to the incident, and assess the actions taken by the authorities. It will also interact with concerned officials, the victim, her family, friends, and various NGOs to ascertain the facts and propose measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents," the NCW said.

The National Commission for Women had already taken suo moto cognizance of the incident, the victim being a 19-year-old girl.

The NCW had also issued a notice to the Tamil Nadu DGP in this regard. Dixit is also the special rapporteur for the Maharashtra and Goa zone, NHRC.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Updated 16:31 IST, December 28th 2024

