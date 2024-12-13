Process of Appointing Judges In India Needs Serious Repair: Harish Salve | Exclusive

Harish Salve, the former Solicitor General, Senior Advocate in Supreme Court and King's Counsel, has called for a need to set right the system of appointment of judges adding none of your problems including overreach by court will be sorted unless you fix the system of appointment of judges.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on the working of courts, Harish Salve said that it's to some extent is in a state of disregard for two reasons.

The first one is that the rule of law mandates the availability of the judicial remedies but if they are delayed then it's no remedy at all.

What are people willing to do and put our heads together to find a solution to huge pendency of the cases, he asked.

Speaking further, Salve said, “Can the Parliament get together and find solution and not by amending laws or simplifying them or by rebranding certain laws but this has to be done to find out – Do we need more investment in resources? the answer is Yes.”

“And the second one is — I dare say — we need to set right the system of appointment of judges — none of your problems including overreach by courts will be sorted unless you fix the system of appointment of judges,” Salve said.

“It’s in serious disrepair… it doesn’t work,” the top lawyer Harish Salve said.