Published 17:21 IST, February 5th 2025

Army Honours Sniffer Dog Teena for Exemplary Service in Jammu

The Army on Wednesday honoured a sniffer dog for exemplary service in detecting explosive materials, including Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in Jammu.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Army honours sniffer dog Teena for exemplary service in Jammu | Image: Representative

Jammu: The Army on Wednesday honoured a sniffer dog for exemplary service in detecting explosive materials, including Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in Jammu, officials said.

Sniffer Dog Teena

Teena, a highly skilled specialist in explosive detection, was honoured by General Officer Commanding, Tiger Division, Major General Mukesh Bhanwala, at headquarters in Jammu, the defence spokesperson said.

"Her exceptional service has been a testament to her rigorous training and resilience," the spokesperson said.

Teena's remarkable career has been marked by her unwavering dedication and expertise in detecting explosive materials, he added.

Teena has been stationed in Jammu and Kashmir for over two years in her current assignment and has participated in various important events and operations, providing critical support to the security forces, he continued.

Teena leaves behind a legacy of bravery, loyalty, and selflessness, the spokesperson said.

"Her contributions to the security forces will never be forgotten, and she will always be remembered as a hero and a loyal companion," he said.

With PTI Inputs 

Updated 17:25 IST, February 5th 2025

