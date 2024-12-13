Search icon
  Assam: Police Apprehends 7 Youth for Involvement in Alleged Gang Rape

Published 14:40 IST, December 13th 2024

Assam: Police Apprehends 7 Youth for Involvement in Alleged Gang Rape

The apprehended persons were identified as Kuldeep Nath (23), Bijoy Rabha (22), Pinku Das (18), Gagan Das (21), Saurav Boro (20), Mrinal Rabha (19) and Dipankar

Reported by: Digital Desk
Arrest (Image used for reperesentation) | Image: Freepik

Guwahati: Police apprehended seven people for involvement in an alleged gang rape incident at Gorchuk area in Guwahati on Friday.

Diganta Barah, Commissioner of Police of Guwahati said that at around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, the Officer-in-charge at the Gorchuk Police station had received information from a media person from a local news channel, Dharmendra Kalita, regarding a video circulating among residents of the Boragaon area.

"On Friday 2:30 a.m., Officer-in-charge of the Gorchuk Police station had received information from Dharmendra Kalita, a media person at a local news channel that a video was circulating among the residents of the Boragaon area," Barah said.

Speaking about the video, the Police Commissioner said that the video depicted a gang rape incident involving a group of youth and woman.
"The video allegedly depicts a gang rape incident involving a group of youths and a woman. Based on this information and through analysis of the video, Officer-in-Charge Gorchuk police station Inspector Mayurjit Gogoi and SI Kajal Dutta, along with the Gorchuk Police Station staff, immediately conducted raids at various locations under the jurisdiction of Gorchuk and Jalukbari Police Stations. During the search operation, seven individuals were apprehended who have been identified in the video," Diganta Barah said.

According to the reports, the incident took place at the Boragaon area.

The apprehended persons were identified as Kuldeep Nath (23), Bijoy Rabha (22), Pinku Das (18), Gagan Das (21), Saurav Boro (20), Mrinal Rabha (19) and Dipankar Mukhiya (21).

All accused identified hail from from Gorchuk and Jalukbari area, as per officials.

Barah further said that the identity of the girl is yet to be established.
"We are yet to establish the identity of the victim," the Police Commissioner said.

Further investigation is underway.

Updated 14:40 IST, December 13th 2024

