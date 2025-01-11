‘Assam Women Can Turn Men Into Goats’: Influencer Abhishek Kar in Hot Water Over Derogatory Remarks

New Delhi: Abhishek Kar, a famous financial influencer with three million followers on Instagram, has landed in hot water after making derogatory comments about tantric practices in Assam. His remarks have triggered outrage and prompted the Chief Minister's Office to take action.

What Happened?

During a podcast with entrepreneur Riya Upreti earlier this week, Kar claimed that some women in Assam’s Mayong could transform men into goats using their "tantric practices" and could later revert them back into humans, even engaging in sexual activities as part of the rituals.

Assam CMO Reacts

The Chief Minister's Office condemned the remarks, calling them "unacceptable comments" on Assam’s history and traditions. A statement read, “A video from a YouTube channel, named Riya Upreti, is in circulation where an individual named Abhishek Kar is seen making unacceptable comments on Assam’s history and traditions. Appropriate action may be initiated against the said individual for spreading misinformation."

In response, the Director General of Police, GP Singh, acknowledged the post, stating on X, “Noted Sir. Lawful action shall be taken.”

Kar Apologizes

In light of the backlash, Kar posted an apology video on X, responding to the Assam CMO’s statement. He explained that he had asked Upreti to remove the controversial clip.

“Apologies to people, @CMOfficeAssam, @gpsinghips and every concerned party who was hurt. The intent wasn’t to hurt anyone and it will be kept in mind going forward that such incidents don’t happen again,” Kar said.

He further said that he would be more cautious when relying on secondary sources of information in the future.

Who is Abhishek Kar?