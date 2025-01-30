Baba Ramdev’s Funny Hair Flip Leaves Hema Malini in Splits at Maha Kumbh | WATCH

Prayagraj: A video of Baba Ramdev and actress-politician Hema Malini from the Maha Kumbh has gone viral on social media, capturing a lighthearted moment during their holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on Wednesday.

In the clip, Baba Ramdev can be seen taking a dip in the sacred waters when his wet hair accidentally flipped onto the face of another baba standing nearby. The unexpected moment left everyone around in laughter, including Hema Malini, who was standing beside him. Even Baba Ramdev couldn’t control his own amusement.

Hema Malini Joins Maha Kumbh, Shares Experience

Hema Malini arrived at the Maha Kumbh on Monday evening and participated in the sacred rituals. She met Junapeethadhishwar Mahamandaleshwar Acharya Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj at the Prabhu Premi Sangh Kumbh Camp, where they discussed spirituality.

On Wednesday, she took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya and shared her experience.

"I am feeling great. I have never had such an experience before. Today is a very special day, and I am fortunate to take the holy dip," she said.

Mahakumbh, which commenced on January 13 with the auspicious Paush Purnima, has already witnessed an overwhelming turnout, with over 130 million devotees have taken a holy dip in the sacred waters of Prayagraj.

According to tradition, pilgrims flock to the Sangam--the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati (now extinct) rivers--to take the holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation).