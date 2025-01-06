Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Babul Supriyo And BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay Verbal Clash Over Car Horn On Vidyasagar Bridge

Published 04:01 IST, January 6th 2025

Babul Supriyo And BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay Verbal Clash Over Car Horn On Vidyasagar Bridge

West Bengal minister Babul Supriyo and BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay got into a heated argument on the Vidyasagar Bridge over the alleged honking of a car's horn

Reported by: Digital Desk
Babul Supriyo And BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay Verbal Clash Over Car Horn On Vidyasagar Bridge | Image: File Photo

Kolkata: West Bengal minister Babul Supriyo and BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay got into a heated argument on the Vidyasagar Bridge over the alleged honking of a car's horn on Friday night. According to parliamentarian Gangopadhyay, who represents the Tamluk constituency in the Lok Sabha, Babul Supriyo stopped his vehicle and used foul language against him. “Babul Supriyo stopped my vehicle and used foul language,” Gangopadhyay said.

The BJP MP also claimed the argument started when Supriyo appeared to be upset over the honking of a car, which, according to Gangopadhyay, came from a vehicle behind his car.

Gangopadhyay, a former judge of the Calcutta High Court, further added that Supriyo stepped out of his car and continued to use offensive language.

However, Supriyo, the West Bengal Information Technology and Electronics minister, had a different version of events. He said he had only wanted to inform Gangopadhyay that his vehicle was speeding while using a hooter. “I only wanted to tell him that his vehicle was being driven fast using a hooter," Supriyo explained. “But he (Gangopadhyay) used foul language against me as I approached him,” he added.

This verbal altercation comes after Supriyo, a former BJP leader, left the party and joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in September 2021. In another similar incident in October last year, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee and BJP's Gangopadhyay had also been involved in a heated argument during a parliamentary committee meeting regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 04:01 IST, January 6th 2025

Recommended

States Of Emergency Declared As Central US Faces Heaviest Snow In Decade
India News
Streaming On OTT This Week: The Sabarmati Report, Black Warrant And More
Entertainment News
Etihad Flight Aborts Takeoff At Melbourne Airport After Tyre Explosion
World News
Severe Cold Wave Grips North India: Delhi Wrapped In Thick Fog
India News
Never Say Minorities Not Safe in India: Kiren Rijiju; Owaisi Counters
India News
Musk Calls Starmer 'National Embarrassment', Demands His Resignation
World News
13 Students Injured as Picnic Bus Catches Fire in Tripura's Mohanpur
India News
Stree 3: Akshay Is 'Thanos' Of Horror Comedy Universe, Says Dinesh Vijan
Entertainment News
Pushpa 2 Scripts History, Hindi Version Crosses ₹800 Cr in India
Entertainment News
Movies Releasing In Theatres This Week: Game Changer, Fateh And More
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: