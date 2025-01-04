Search icon
  Bad News: Namma Metro Likely To Increase Fare By 20 Per Cent From Jan 18

Published 18:26 IST, January 4th 2025

The commuters travelling in the Namma Metro will soon have to pay more for ticket prices as BMRCL is considering a fare hike for its metro services.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Namma Metro considering hike in ticket prices | Image: PTI

Bengaluru: The commuters travelling in the Namma Metro will soon have to pay more for ticket prices as Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is considering a fare hike for its metro services.

In a bad news for the commuters, Bengaluru Metro is likely to increase its fare from January 18 following a recommendation made by a three member committee in this regard.

The announcement over the revised fare will likely be made on January 17 after the scheduled board meeting of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited. 

Fare Fixation Panel Recommends 20% Hike 

According to several reports, the fare fixation committee has recommended to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to revise the prices of tickets with a hike of nearly 20 per cent.      

Current Fare Slab

At present, the minimum fare for the metro in Bengaluru is Rs 10, while the maximum is Rs 60. Smartcard users receive a 5% discount on these fares.

Last Fare Revision In 2017

The last fare revision took place in 2017. Since then, metro ridership has consistently risen, particularly with the expansion of the metro network. The Purple Line, which links important areas in East Bengaluru, has become a crucial transportation option for IT professionals.

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 18:26 IST, January 4th 2025

