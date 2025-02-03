Union Budget 2025 in association with

  • Bangalore University Student Found Suspiciously Dead In Her Hostel Room

Published 17:32 IST, February 3rd 2025

Bangalore University Student Found Suspiciously Dead In Her Hostel Room

A 21-year-old student of Bangalore University was suspiciously found dead in her room at Ramabai Ambedkar Women's Hostel.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Bangalore University Student Found Suspiciously Dead In Her Hostel Room | Image: PTI

Bengaluru: A 21-year-old student of Bangalore University was suspiciously found dead in her room at Ramabai Ambedkar Women's Hostel. The second-year postgraduate student of Bangalore University was found hanging in the room. The police have registered a case under relevant sections and a probe has been initiated. 

Deputy Commissioner of West Bengaluru, S Girish confirmed the incident. 

Further details are being awaited. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 17:32 IST, February 3rd 2025

