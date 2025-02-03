Published 17:32 IST, February 3rd 2025
Bangalore University Student Found Suspiciously Dead In Her Hostel Room
A 21-year-old student of Bangalore University was suspiciously found dead in her room at Ramabai Ambedkar Women's Hostel.
Bengaluru: A 21-year-old student of Bangalore University was suspiciously found dead in her room at Ramabai Ambedkar Women's Hostel. The second-year postgraduate student of Bangalore University was found hanging in the room. The police have registered a case under relevant sections and a probe has been initiated.
Deputy Commissioner of West Bengaluru, S Girish confirmed the incident.
Further details are being awaited.
