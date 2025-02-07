Election Delhi 2025 in association with

Camlin
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Bengaluru Man Self Porters Himself To Office After He Didn't Get Ola or Uber

Published 20:32 IST, February 7th 2025

Bengaluru Man Self Porters Himself To Office After He Didn't Get Ola or Uber

A Bengaluru man self portered himself to office after he failed to find an Ola or Uber. The internet was quick to react to his move.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Man porters himself to office for failing to find a cab | Image: @pathikghugare

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru man who was struggling to find a cab during the rush hour self portered himself to the office. The man was unable to find an Ola or Uber which forced him to courier himself by riding as pillion on a bike via a porter service.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the man named Pathik posted a photo of himself sitting as a pillion rider on a bike with a caption, “had to porter myself to office today because no ola or uber”.

Social media was quick to react to Pathik’s post and many backed his move.

One user, who goes by the name ‘The Broke Foodie’, wrote on X, “Brooooo, is this you? Your famous on LinkedIn”.

One user by the name Harrit said, “In two wheels I guess only maximum of 5 kg is allowed right?”

Another user by the name Sanket Choudhari said, “Genuis bro.”

One Sundar Sankaran wrote, “Great innovative idea to reach to work in Bengaluru."

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 20:32 IST, February 7th 2025

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: