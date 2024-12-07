Bhagalpur Mutton Mayhem: Man Killed in Brawl with Friends at Party

Bhagalpur: A 30-year-old man, Ranjit Kumar Mandal, was allegedly killed his friends over a trivial dispute during a 'mutton-rice' party at Malakpur village in Bhagalpur district. The incident occurred late Thursday night into Friday.

On Friday morning, Ranjit's family found him unconscious near Murli Pahari, where the party had taken place. He later died while being taken to the hospital.

Pirpainti police have filed an FIR against three individuals and are interrogating the deceased's family and villagers to gather information about the murder.

Police say Ranjit Kumar Mandal, son of Basudev Mandal, had gone with friends to a secluded spot near Murli Pahari for a 'mutton-rice' party. A dispute broke out among the group, escalating into a violent clash. Ranjit, the target of his friends' anger, was severely beaten and left with fatal injuries, ultimately leading to his death.

"When Ranjit did not return home till late night, his family members got worried and started a search on Friday morning. During the search, they found Ranjit in an unconscious state at the picnic spot, but he died on the way to hospital. Later, Sanjit Kumar Mandal, brother of the deceased, lodged a complaint against Pappu Mandal, Akhilesh Mandal and Sikandar Mandal for killing his brother," police said in a statement.

Sanjit, in the FIR, claimed that the three accused had coaxed Ranjit into joining them for the 'mutton-rice' party, only to later assault him severely, resulting in his death, the officer said.