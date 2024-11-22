Bhiwandi Rural, Shahapur, Bhiwandi West, Bhiwandi East, Kalyan West, Murbad Election Result 2024 LIVE: Vote counting for the Bhiwandi Rural, Shahapur, Bhiwandi West, Bhiwandi East, Kalyan West, Murbad assembly constituency of Thane district in Maharashtra has concluded. These 6 constituencies of Thane saw a tough battle between Mahayuti and MVA candidates.

Bhiwandi Rural, Shahapur, Bhiwandi West, Bhiwandi East, Kalyan West, Murbad Election Result 2024 LIVE

Bhiwandi Rural Live Updates:

The counting has completed and Shantaram Tukaram More from Shiv Sena has won the elections.

Shantaram Tukaram More from Shiv Sena is leading with +46,287 votes. Ghatal Mahadev Ambo from Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) is trailing.



The Bhiwandi Rural (ST) constituency, located in Thane district, saw prominent candidates Shantaram Tukaram More (SHS), Ghatal Mahadev Ambo (SHS-UBT), and Vanita Shashinkat Kathure (MNS) contesting the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections. In 2019, Shantaram More of Shiv Sena secured victory with 83,567 votes, defeating MNS's Shubhangi Ramesh Gowari, who received 39,058 votes.

Shahapur Live Updates

The counting has completed and Daulat Bhika Daroda from NCP has won the elections.

Daulat Bhika Daroda from NCP is leading with +3088 votes. Barora Pandurang Mahadu from NCP-SP is trailing.



Key candidates in Shahapur included Daulat Bhika Daroda (NCP), Barora Pandurang Mahadu (NCP-SP), and Harishchandra Khandvi (MNS). Voter turnout in 2024 reached 68.32%. In 2019, NCP’s Daulat Bhika Daroda defeated Barora Pandurang Mahadu (Shiv Sena) by a margin of 15,104 votes.

Bhiwandi West Live Updates

The counting has completed and Mahesh Chowghule from BJP has won the elections.

Mahesh Chowghule from BJP is leading with +10694 votes. Azmi Riyaz Muqeenmuddin from SP is trailing.



The Bhiwandi West constituency saw candidates Mahesh Chowghule ( BJP ), Dayananad Motiram Choraghe (INC), and Bhoir Ulhas Mahadev (MNS) in contention in 2024. Turnout this year was 54.1%. In 2019, Mahesh Prabhakar Chaughule of BJP defeated Independent Khalid Guddu by 14,912 votes.

Bhiwandi East Live Updates

Rais Kasam Shaikh of SP wins

SP's candidate Rais Kasam Sheikh is leading with +51784 votes.

Rais Kasam Sheikh from SP is leading with +31066 votes. Santosh Manjeyya Shetty from Shiv Sena Trailing.



In Bhiwandi East, Santosh Shetty (SHS) and Rais Kasam Shaikh (SP) were key contenders. Rais Kasam Shaikh, the 2019 winner, had defeated Shiv Sena’s Rupesh Laxman Mhatre by a narrow margin of 1,314 votes.

Kalyan West Live Updates

Vishwanath Atmaram Bhoir of Shiv Sena wins

Shiv Sena candidate, Vishwanath Bhoir is leading with +31750 votes.

Vishwanath Bhoir from Shiv Sena is leading with +16796 votes. Basare Sachin Dilip from SHS-UBT is trailing.



Vishwanath Bhoir (SHS) and Basare Sachin Dilip (SHS-UBT) contested in Kalyan West in 2024. In 2019, Vishwanath Bhoir won as a Shiv Sena candidate, defeating Independent Narendra Baburao Pawar by 22,277 votes.

Murbad Live Updates

BJP's Kisan Shankar Kathore wins Murbad with 175509 votes

The counting has completed and Kisan Shankar Kathore from BJP is leading. Stay Tuned for More Updates.

Kisan Shankar Kathore from BJP is leading with +26318 votes. Subhash Gotiram Pawar from NCP-SP is trailing.

