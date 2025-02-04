Maha Kumbh: Bhutan King Takes Holy Dip with Yogi Adityanath, Offers Prayers at Triveni Sangam

Mahakumbh: Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck visited the Maha Kumbh on Tuesday and took a dip at the Triveni Sangam. Accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the King of Bhutan performed rituals, including offering 'arghya' to the Sun, before taking a dip in the sacred waters.

Upon arrival at the airport, Wangchuk was dressed in Bhutan's traditional attire. However, before entering the water, he changed into a long saffron-colored kurta and pyjama.

Joining Wangchuk and Adityanath for the ritual bath were Uttar Pradesh cabinet ministers Swatantra Dev Singh and Nand Gopal Gupta, along with Vishnuswami sect leader Jagadguru Santosh Das Maharaj, also known as Satua Baba.

According to an official statement, Adityanath guided the Bhutan King through the ceremonial bath and other religious rituals at Triveni Sangam.

After the holy dip, the King visited the sacred Akshayvat, revered as a symbol of eternity in Hindu tradition, and then proceeded to the Bade Hanuman Temple to offer prayers. Both leaders also explored the Digital Maha Kumbh Experience Centre.

The King arrived from Thimphu to Lucknow on Monday, where he was warmly received by CM Adityanath before traveling to Prayagraj for the pilgrimage.

His arrival in Lucknow was marked by cultural performances from artists. Later, he visited the Raj Bhavan, where Governor Anandiben Patel hosted him. He also paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi’s statue.

During the visit, the governor and the chief minister engaged in extensive discussions with the King on India-Bhutan relations.

According to an official statement, "The government's view is that the King's visit will prove to be an important step towards further strengthening India-Bhutan friendship and cultural relations."

The King and Queen of Bhutan had previously visited Delhi in December 2024. In March 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the first leader to receive Bhutan's highest civilian honor, the 'Order of Druk Gyalpo.'

By 12 noon on Tuesday, more than 54 lakh devotees had taken a dip at the Maha Kumbh. Since the grand fair began on January 13, over 37.50 crore devotees have participated in the holy ritual, as per state government records.

The Maha Kumbh is set to conclude on February 26.