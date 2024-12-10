Search icon
  • BIG BREAKING: Belagavi on Edge as Quota Protests Turn Ugly After Police Lathicharge, Many Injured

Published 15:34 IST, December 10th 2024

BIG BREAKING: Belagavi on Edge as Quota Protests Turn Ugly After Police Lathicharge, Many Injured

Belagavi on Edge as Quota Protests Turn Ugly After Police Lathicharge, Many Injured

Reported by: Digital Desk
BIG BREAKING: Belagavi on Edge as Quota Protests Turn Ugly After Police Lathicharge, Many Injured | Image: Republic

Belagavi: Karnataka Police on Tuesday lathicharged Panchamasali community who were demanding inclusion under the 2A reservation category. The protest was led by prominent seer Basava Jayamrutyunjaya Swamiji of Kudalasangama.  The Karnataka police has reportedly stopped the protesters and several leaders have also been detained. 

The protestors breached the barricade laid by the police to lay siege to the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha where the Karnataka Legislative session is in progress. The inclusion of Panchamasali community in the 2A category will get them 15 per cent reservation in government jobs and admission in government institutions. Presently, the community is in the 3B category getting five per cent reservation. 

The angry agitators damaged government vehicles and also the ones belonging to the MLAs and the MLCs. Seeing the situation going out of hand, the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, R Hitendra, ordered lathi-charge.

As the police beat up all those who came on their way, the agitators ran helter-skelter. Several protestors were injured and were later shifted to the hospital. 

CM Siddaramaiah Says ‘Had Invited Them But…’

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reacting to it said, “We had invited them for a discussion, but they didn't come. We asked 10 of the protesters to join us for talks about their demands, but they did not turn up. Now that the assembly has been adjourned, we are leaving. In a democracy, if anyone wants to protest, we have no objection. Everyone has the right to protest in a democracy, and they are exercising that right,”

Why Panchamasali Community is Protesting? 

The Panchamasali community, a subsect of the Veerashaiva-Lingayat group, has been advocating for years to be moved from their current 3B category, which grants a 5% reservation, to the 2A category, which offers a 15% reservation for socially and economically disadvantaged classes.

The Panchamasali community has been recognized under the 2A category of Other Backward Classes since December 2012. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 18:07 IST, December 10th 2024

