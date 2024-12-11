Blast-Like Sound In Shopian, Security Forces Rushed to Spot

New Delhi: A blast-like sound was heard in the orchards of Jammu and Kashmir's Kashwa Zainapora, Shopian. Joint security forces have rushed to the spot.

Earlier on Thursday authorities attached two houses in Shopian district in a terror case connection under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, police said.

"In a significant move to counter terrorism, Police in Shopian has taken strict action by attaching two double-storied residential properties under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA)," a police spokesperson said.

He said the attached houses are registered in the names of Mohd Shafi Dar, father of terrorist Adnan Shafi Dar, and Abdul Majeed Koka, father-in-law of terrorist associate Sajad Ahmad Khah.

According to the spokesperson, the possession was taken in relation to a case registered at Zainapora Police Station.

"(It) was executed in the presence of a duly constituted Police team and the Executive Magistrate, ensuring full compliance with legal protocols," he said.

Security forces had also busted a terrorists' hideout in the district on Monday, officials here said.

A joint team of police, army, and CRPF in a search operation in Shopian district's Keller found an abandoned terrorist hideout.