  • News /
  • India News /
  • BIG BREAKING: Indian Air Force's Fighter Plane Crashes in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri

Published 15:40 IST, February 6th 2025

BIG BREAKING: Indian Air Force's Fighter Plane Crashes in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri

A Court of Inquiry is being ordered to ascertain the cause of the crash, said Defence officials.

Reported by: Digital Desk
New Delhi: A twin-seater Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft today crashed near Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh while it was on a routine training sortie. 

A Court of Inquiry is being ordered to ascertain the cause of the crash, said Defence officials. 

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited. 

Updated 15:40 IST, February 6th 2025

