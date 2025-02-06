Published 15:40 IST, February 6th 2025
BIG BREAKING: Indian Air Force's Fighter Plane Crashes in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri
A Court of Inquiry is being ordered to ascertain the cause of the crash, said Defence officials.
Reported by: Digital Desk
New Delhi: A twin-seater Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft today crashed near Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh while it was on a routine training sortie.
This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.
