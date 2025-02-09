BIG BREAKING: Manipur CM N Biren Singh Resigns

Breaking News: Manipur CM N Biren Singh on Sunday resigned from the position of Chief Minister and handed over the letter of resignation from the post of Chief Minister to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal.

Singh, in his resignation letter submitted to state governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan, stated, “It has been an honour to serve the people of Manipur so far.”

"I am extremely grateful to the Central government for timely actions, interventions, developmental work and implementation of various projects for safeguarding the interest of every single Manipuri," he stated.

Earlier today, he was accompanied by state BJP president A Sharda, BJP's North East Manipur in-charge Sambit Patra , along with at least 14 MLAs reached Raj Bhavan to meet the Governor. Before tendering his resignation, Manipur CM Biren Singh had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the National Capital.

On Saturday, Singh convened a meeting with BJP-led ruling alliance MLAs at the CM Secretariat in connection with the upcoming assembly session beginning February 10.

The meeting was held in the wake of the opposition Congress seeking to move a no-confidence motion against the government led by Singh.