Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • BIG BREAKING: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Factory in Rajkot’s Metoda GIDC

Published 16:21 IST, December 11th 2024

BIG BREAKING: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Factory in Rajkot’s Metoda GIDC

Gujarat: A massive fire broke out at a factory in the Metoda GIDC industrial area of Rajkot, Gujarat, on Wednesday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
BIG BREAKING: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Factory in Rajkot’s Metoda GIDC | Image: PTI

Gujarat: A massive fire broke out at a factory in the Metoda GIDC industrial area of Rajkot, Gujarat, on Wednesday. Thick black smoke and large flames were seen rising from the site, prompting a quick response from firefighters. No casualties were reported till now, though extensive property damage was suspected.

Authorities confirmed that multiple fire engines were dispatched to control the blaze. Firefighters working to douse the flames and prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring facilities. The exact cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Eyewitnesses said the fire erupted suddenly, with workers and nearby residents rushing to safety. Local officials stated that an investigation had been launched to determine the source of the blaze and assess the damage.

The Metoda GIDC area, located on the outskirts of Rajkot, is a hub for industrial operations, housing numerous factories involved in manufacturing and production. 

(This is a breaking story and further details awaited.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 16:21 IST, December 11th 2024

Gujarat

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.