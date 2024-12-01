Bihar Technical Service Commission Files Complaint Against 12 Aspirants Over 'Forged' Certificates

Patna: The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) on Saturday filed a police complaint against 12 candidates for allegedly submitting forged certificates, an official said.

These aspirants had applied for the position of junior engineers, for which examination and other formalities were to be completed by the BTSC, he said.

It had on Friday, too, lodged a complaint against eight aspirants on similar grounds. A total of 20 candidates have so far been booked by police for allegedly submitting fraudulent certificates for getting jobs as junior engineers.

"The BTSC recently issued an advertisement for the recruitment of junior engineers for which it called eligible candidates, who had applied for the posts, for document verification. During verification on Saturday, it was found that 12 candidates submitted forged/fabricated/fake and tempered certificates for the recruitment process," it said in a statement.