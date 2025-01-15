BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri's Latest Barb: 'Atishi Roaming Like A Deer In Forest'

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri stoked yet another controversy after he equated Delhi Chief Minister Atishi to a deer.

Addressing a rally in Delhi, Bidhuri alleged that Atishi had ignored the public throughout her term and was now 'roaming in the city like a hirni (deer) in a forest chasing votes."

However, this isn't the first time Bidhuri has made a controversial remark against his female colleagues.

He had earlier declared that if he were to be elected as a Delhi MLA, he would make roads which were like Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's 'cheeks.'

Bidhuri in the recent past also targeted Atishi's father.

Bidhuri at an election rally in Delhi’s Rohini on January 6 had said, “This Marlena (surname used earlier by Atishi) became Singh, changed her name. Kejriwal swore over his children not to go with the corrupt Congress, and Marlena changed father. Earlier, she was Marlena, now she has become Singh. This is their character."

Atishi, who broke down while addressing reporters, said, “For elections, he stooped so low. He abused an old man.”

Atishi, who replaced AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal after his resignation in September last year, filed her nomination on Tuesday for the upcoming Assembly polls, declaring a net worth of Rs 76.93 lakh, with no car or house in her name.

According to Atishi's affidavit submitted to the Election Commission (EC), her movable assets include Rs 30,000 cash in hand, gold jewellery worth Rs 1 lakh and approximately Rs 75 lakh held in bank accounts as fixed deposits and savings. The affidavit also revealed that Atishi does not own any immovable property.

Atishi's financial assets had grown by Rs 17.14 lakh since the last Assembly election in 2020 when she declared a net worth of Rs 59.79 lakh. Even then, she did not own a car, house or other immovable property.

Her income for the financial year 2023-24 stood at Rs 9,62,860, up from Rs 4,72,680 in 2022-23.