'Blueprint of Developed India': Tripura CM Hails Union Budget

Hailing the Union Budget, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said it was a blueprint for a developed India.

In a post on social media, he said the budget looked after the farmers, the poor and the middle class.

The budget also addressed the needs of various sectors, including education, healthcare, and start-ups and innovation, the CM said.

"...this budget is the roadmap for Modi ji's Aatmanirbhar Bhara. Kudos to Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi ji & Hon'ble FM Nirmala Sitharaman ji. #ViksitBharatBudget2025," he stated.

"Government jobs are not the only solution to unemployment. The budget laid emphasis on boosting the startup ecosystem so that the young generation harnesses their innovative skill for employment generation", he told reporters.

Claiming that women and farmers will also benefit from the budget, the chief minister said the budget promises a substantial increase in medical seats.

He mentioned the budget proposed to open 122 new destinations under the Udan scheme and 50 tourist destinations will be developed to promote tourism.

"There will be no income tax up to Rs 12 lakh. It is a great relief to the middle-class people. The budget also gave focus on infrastructure, nuclear power and development of heritage", he said.

He added, "The budget is comprehensive, inclusive and laid the foundation for realising the goal of viksit Bharat. I thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting such a budget".

Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee president Ashish Kumar Saha said there was nothing in the Union Budget for Tripura.