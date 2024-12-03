Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • BluSmart Driver Arrested for Robbing Woman at Gunpoint in Gurgaon; Company Responds

Published 11:04 IST, December 3rd 2024

BluSmart Driver Arrested for Robbing Woman at Gunpoint in Gurgaon; Company Responds

The BluSmart cab driver, who pointed a gun at the woman, forced her to transfer the amount via UPI before fleeing the scene.

Reported by: Digital Desk
The BluSmart cab driver, who pointed a gun at the woman, forced her to transfer the amount via UPI before fleeing the scene. | Image: BluSmart

Gurgaon: A woman and her son, riding in a BluSmart cab, were robbed of Rs 55,000 at gunpoint by the driver. The cab driver, who pointed a gun at the woman, forced her to transfer the amount via UPI before fleeing the scene. Police said the driver was arrested on Sunday. The incident reportedly took place on November 29.

According to the police, the woman, who works as a freelancer in the medical tourism industry, had booked the BluSmart cab with her six-year-old son from Airia Mall in Sector 68 to Microtek Greenburg residential society in Sector 86 on November 30. A complaint was filed at the Kherki Daula police station.

“While traveling in the cab, upon reaching Sector 83, the driver suddenly threatened her with a gun and forced her to transfer Rs 55,000 online," the woman wrote in her complaint. Once the payment was complete, the driver made her get out of the cab and fled with her suitcase. A case was registered under relevant sections at the Kherki Daula police station,” said a Gurgaon police spokesperson, Sandeep.

The accused, identified as Sonu Singh from Kohta village in UP's Jalaun district, was arrested after the car's registered number was shared by the victim. An FIR was filed against the driver based on the woman's statement.

Police said, "The accused had worked in Gujarat for a long time and had recently moved to Gurgaon. He is being interrogated to recover the stolen amount and the firearm. We are also verifying if he has any criminal record."

BluSmart's Response

The company, BluSmart, issued a statement in connection with the incident: "Following this unfortunate event, the company promptly cooperated with law enforcement authorities, providing necessary details and assisting in the search, which led to the driver’s arrest within 24 hours. This was made possible by our practice of maintaining active records of all driver partners, including background checks, addresses, and other essential details. The safety and security of our customers is our top priority, and we are in ongoing communication with the family and authorities to offer all possible support. As a responsible company, we will continue to assist law enforcement in their investigation."
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 11:05 IST, December 3rd 2024

Gujarat

Recommended

India Thrash Bangladesh By 41 Runs To Win Inaugural U19 Women's Asia Cup
SportFit
4-Year-Old Boy Killed After Speeding Car Runs Over Him in Mumbai
India News
Marco: Malayalam Cinema's John Wick Makes A Killing At The Box Office
Entertainment News
Bullion Trader, Son Shot at in UP; Attackers Flee with Jewellery
India News
Amid Severe Cold, Kashmiris Fall Back on Kangris, Hamams to Keep Warm
India News
Discord To Sexual Harassment Lawsuit: Lively Vs Baldoni Drama Detailed
Entertainment News
'Rahul Attacked Like a Bouncer': Giriraj Reveals Injured MPs' Charge
India News
Suicidal Empathy: Musk Slams Germany for Not Extraditing Market Attacker
World News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
PM Modi Interacts With Indian Workers at Gulf Spic Labour Camp in Kuwait
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.