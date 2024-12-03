BluSmart Driver Arrested for Robbing Woman at Gunpoint in Gurgaon; Company Responds

Gurgaon: A woman and her son, riding in a BluSmart cab, were robbed of Rs 55,000 at gunpoint by the driver. The cab driver, who pointed a gun at the woman, forced her to transfer the amount via UPI before fleeing the scene. Police said the driver was arrested on Sunday. The incident reportedly took place on November 29.

According to the police, the woman, who works as a freelancer in the medical tourism industry, had booked the BluSmart cab with her six-year-old son from Airia Mall in Sector 68 to Microtek Greenburg residential society in Sector 86 on November 30. A complaint was filed at the Kherki Daula police station.

“While traveling in the cab, upon reaching Sector 83, the driver suddenly threatened her with a gun and forced her to transfer Rs 55,000 online," the woman wrote in her complaint. Once the payment was complete, the driver made her get out of the cab and fled with her suitcase. A case was registered under relevant sections at the Kherki Daula police station,” said a Gurgaon police spokesperson, Sandeep.

The accused, identified as Sonu Singh from Kohta village in UP's Jalaun district, was arrested after the car's registered number was shared by the victim. An FIR was filed against the driver based on the woman's statement.

Police said, "The accused had worked in Gujarat for a long time and had recently moved to Gurgaon. He is being interrogated to recover the stolen amount and the firearm. We are also verifying if he has any criminal record."

BluSmart's Response