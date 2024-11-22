Published 19:23 IST, November 22nd 2024
Borivali, Dhaisar, Magathane, Mulund, Vikhroli, Bhandup West Election Results 2024
Borivali, Dhaisar, Magathane, Mulund, Vikhroli and Bhandup West election results have been declared. Check latest updates.
- India News
- 2 min read
Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Assembly election results in Borivali, Dhaisar, Magathane, Mulund, Vikhroli and Bhandup West seats have been declared in Maharashtra. Polling in all 288 seats in Maharashtra Assembly election was held in one single phase on November 20, Wednesday. The final turnout in Maharashtra Assembly polls was 66.05 per cent as per EVM votes, up from 61.1 per cent in 2019, Election Commission officials said on Thursday. Catch all the latest updates on election results live at Republic World.
Maharashtra election results 2024 constituency-wise
- 152 - Borivali | BJP 's Sanjay Upadhyay defeats Uddhav's Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Waman Bhosale by a margin of 1,00,257 votes.
- 153 - Dhaisar | BJP’s Manisha Ashok Chaudhary defeats Uddhav’s Sena Vinod Ramchandra Ghosalkar by a margin of 44,329 votes.
- 154 - Magathane | Eknath’s Sena Prakash Surve defeats Uddhav’s Shiv Sena Udesh Patekar by a margin of 58,164 votes.
- 155 - Mulund | BJP’s Mihir Kotecha defeats Congress ’ Rakesh Shetty by a margin of 90,032 votes.
- 156 - Vikhroli | Uddhav’s Sena Sunil Rajaram Raut defeats Eknath’s Sena Suvarna Karanje by a margin of 15,526 votes.
- 157 - Bhandup West | Ashok Dharmaraj Patil of the Eknath Shinde ’s Shiv Sena defeated Uddhav’s Sena leader Ramesh Koraaonkar by a margin of over 6,000 votes.
Updated 20:18 IST, November 23rd 2024