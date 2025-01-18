Boy Falls Off Swing In Odisha School, Dies

Jajpur: A class 4 student died after falling off a swing on the school premises in Odisha 's Jajpur district on Saturday, police said.

The deceased boy was identified as Soumya Ranjan Sahu of Bagapatia Upper Primary School under the Danagadi block.

The 10-year-old boy was playing on a swing with some of his friends during school hours when he suddenly fell and sustained critical injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival, police said.

Soumyaranjan's family and locals blamed carelessness of the teachers for his death. They allegedly detained the teachers after the incident and demanded strict action against them, police added.

Bagapatia Upper Primary School has 72 students and five teachers including the headmaster, official sources said.