  • News /
  • India News /
  • BREAKING: Two Army Jawans Killed in Suspected IED Blast Near LoC in Jammu

Published 17:57 IST, February 11th 2025

BREAKING: Two Army Jawans Killed in Suspected IED Blast Near LoC in Jammu

Two Army jawans were killed and two others were injured in a suspected IED blast near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector near Jammu and Kashmir.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Medha Singh
BREAKING: 3 Army Soldiers Injured in Explosion Near LoC in Jammu | Image: AP

Jammu: Two Army personnel were killed and two others were injured in a suspected IED blast near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector near Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The troops were on patrolling duty when the powerful explosion hit them in the Bhattal area. 

The explosion was believed to be an act of terror, with security officials suspecting that the explosive device was planted by terrorists.  

Senior officials from the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police rushed to the spot immediately after the blast. The injured soldiers were airlifted by Indian Army helicopters and shifted to a military hospital for treatment.

Initial information has revealed that the blast was caused by the detonation of an improvised explosive device (IED) believed to have been planted by suspected terrorists.

The entire area was immediately sealed off following the explosion, and further details are awaited, officials said. They added that the injured soldiers have been taken to a hospital, where their condition is reported to be "critical."

(This is a developing story and further details are awaited.)

Updated 18:09 IST, February 11th 2025

