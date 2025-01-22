Published 17:53 IST, January 22nd 2025
BREAKING: 11 Feared Dead, Several Injured After Run Over By Karnataka Express in Jalgaon
The incident occurred after the passengers, who were travelling on the Pushpak Express, exited their coaches, due to suspicions of a fire in the train.
Jalgaon Train Accident: At least 11 passengers are feared dead and many more injured when the Karnataka Express hit them in Jalgaon District, Maharashtra on Wednesday. The incident occurred after the passengers, who were travelling on the Pushpak Express, stepped out of their coaches, reportedly due to suspicions of a fire in the train.
“Train runs over passengers of another train who had stepped on tracks after chain pulling in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district”, an official said confirming the incident.
What Led to The Jalgaon Train Accident
According to officials quoted by PTI, passengers of the Pushpak Express were killed in Jalgaon District after stepping out of their coaches, fearing a possible fire onboard.
The incident occurred on the railway tracks, where the passengers were standing after the chain of the Pushpak Express was pulled.
Unaware of the approaching danger, the passengers were struck by the Karnataka Express, resulting in multiple casualties.
Railway officials are at the scene, and further details are awaited as investigations into the cause of the tragedy are underway.
