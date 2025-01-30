BREAKING: A Day After Stampede, Fire Breaks Out At Mahakumbh In Prayagraj

Mahakumbh 2025: A day after a tragic stampede claimed 30 lives at the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela, a massive fire broke out on Thursday near Jhunsi Chhatnag Ghat and Nageshwar Ghat in Sector 22, Prayagraj. The blaze engulfed several tents.

“We got information about a fire in 15 tents today. Immediate action was taken to bring the fire under control and douse the flames,” said Pramod Sharma, an official from the UP Fire Department,.