Bihar Earthquake After Delhi Earthquake, Records 4.0 on Richter Scale

New Delhi: After Delhi, an earthquake of Magnitude 4.0 hit Bihar's Siwan on the Richter Scale at 08:02 IST on Monday. This comes hours after quake of similar magnitude rocked parts of Delhi-NCR. As per National Centre of Seismology, the earthquake in Bihar had a depth of 10 Km. "EQ of M: 4.0, On: 17/02/2025 08:02:08 IST, Lat: 25.93 N, Long: 84.42 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Siwan, Bihar," said NCS' statement on X.

Bihar Earthquake After Delhi Earthquake

In Delhi Earlier at 5:38 am, an earthquake of 4.0 magnitude rocked parts of Delhi-NCR early on Monday, the National Center for Seismology said. There were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries. Many who witnessed the quake during the rush hour said that they never felt such strong tremors as everything was shaking. So far, there are no reports of any damage or loss of lives.

Earthquake in Bihar, Delhi: What National Centre for Seismology said?

According to National Centre For Seismology, the dept of the earthquake in Delhi was just 5 Kms beneath the earth's surface. The tremors rocked the region for a considerable amount of time as it went upto several seconds. The strong tremors first hit the region at about 5:36 AM.

How Residents Woke Up To Strong Tremors And Panic

A vendor at the New Delhi railway station, who experienced the early morning tremors in Delhi said, “ Everything was shaking ...customers started screaming...”

A passenger awaiting his train at New Delhi railway station said, “We felt as if any train was running here underground... Everything was shaking.”

A resident of Ghaziabad who felt the early morning earthquake said, “Tremors were so strong. I have never felt like this ever before. The entire building was shaking...”

According to PTI, a woman in her 50s who was out on a morning walk in E Block of Noida Sector 20 said, “'Hum log bahar park me walk kar rahe the toh pata nahin chala. Lekin kafi tej tha. Log bahar aa gaye. (We were walking in the park, so we didn't feel it strongly. But it was quite strong. People came rushing out)'.”

The tremors were so strong that everyone rushed downstairs in panic, said a resident of a Ghaziabad high-rise.

Naresh Kumar, a resident of West Delhi, said this was the first time that he had experienced such a strong tremor.