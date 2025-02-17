Search icon
  News /
  India News /
  • Bihar Earthquake After Delhi Earthquake, Records 4.0 on Richter Scale

Updated 09:57 IST, February 17th 2025

Bihar Earthquake After Delhi Earthquake, Records 4.0 on Richter Scale

Bihar Earthquake: An earthquake of Magnitude 4.0 hit Bihar on the Richter Scale hit Siwan at 08:02 IST on Monday, hours after earthquake in Delhi-NCR.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Isha Bhandari
Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share
Bihar Earthquake After Delhi Earthquake, Records 4.0 on Richter Scale | Image: X

New Delhi: After Delhi, an earthquake of Magnitude 4.0 hit Bihar's Siwan on the Richter Scale at 08:02 IST on Monday. This comes hours after quake of similar magnitude rocked parts of Delhi-NCR. As per National Centre of Seismology, the earthquake in Bihar had a depth of 10 Km. "EQ of M: 4.0, On: 17/02/2025 08:02:08 IST, Lat: 25.93 N, Long: 84.42 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Siwan, Bihar," said NCS' statement on X.

Also Read: Strong Earthquake Jolts Delhi, Tremors Felt In Noida, Gurugram

Bihar Earthquake After Delhi Earthquake

In Delhi Earlier at 5:38 am, an earthquake of 4.0 magnitude rocked parts of Delhi-NCR early on Monday, the National Center for Seismology said. There were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries. Many who witnessed the quake during the rush hour said that they never felt such strong tremors as everything was shaking. So far, there are no reports of any damage or loss of lives.

Image

Earthquake in Bihar, Delhi: What National Centre for Seismology said? 

According to National Centre For Seismology, the dept of the earthquake in Delhi was just 5 Kms beneath the earth's surface. The tremors rocked the region for a considerable amount of time as it went upto several seconds. The strong tremors first hit the region at about 5:36 AM. 

Image

How Residents Woke Up To Strong Tremors And Panic

A vendor at the New Delhi railway station, who experienced the early morning tremors in Delhi said, “Everything was shaking...customers started screaming...”

A passenger awaiting his train at New Delhi railway station said, “We felt as if any train was running here underground... Everything was shaking.” 

Earthquake in Delhi

A resident of Ghaziabad who felt the early morning earthquake said, “Tremors were so strong. I have never felt like this ever before. The entire building was shaking...”

Also Read: Delhi Earthquake: How Residents Woke Up To Strong Tremors And Panic

According to PTI, a woman in her 50s who was out on a morning walk in E Block of Noida Sector 20 said, “'Hum log bahar park me walk kar rahe the toh pata nahin chala. Lekin kafi tej tha. Log bahar aa gaye. (We were walking in the park, so we didn't feel it strongly. But it was quite strong. People came rushing out)'.”

The tremors were so strong that everyone rushed downstairs in panic, said a resident of a Ghaziabad high-rise.

Naresh Kumar, a resident of West Delhi, said this was the first time that he had experienced such a strong tremor.

Several others who had just woken up and were getting ready during the rush hour said that it was a strong earthquake as windows, doors, beds were shaking badly when they rushed out of their homes.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published 08:44 IST, February 17th 2025

Earthquake Bihar

