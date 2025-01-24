Published 13:14 IST, January 24th 2025
Bomb Threat Received at Vadodara's School, Students Evacuate Premises
The school principal received the threat on her mobile phone through an email, which claimed that a bomb had been planted on the school premises.
Vadodara: Navrachana school in Vadodara received a bomb threat via email on Friday morning at around 6:30 am, prompting authorities to take immediate action.
The school principal received the threat on her mobile phone through an email, which claimed that a bomb had been planted on the school premises inside a pipeline.
Bomb Threat at Vadodara School Prompts Evacuation
According to police officials, a bomb disposal squad was immediately dispatched to the school to locate and neutralize the threat. Speaking to ANI, the ACP said,
"We received information that the principal of Navrachana School had received a bomb threat on her email. All units of the bomb disposal team rushed to the school to investigate the matter."
As a precaution, students were given a holiday to ensure their safety and avoid panic. "All students were given the day off to avoid a sense of panic," the ACP added.
The cybercrime team is now investigating the source of the email. "The cyber team is working to trace the sender of the email. The investigation is underway," the official said.
