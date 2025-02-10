Published 13:01 IST, February 10th 2025
BREAKING | Bomb Threat to Blow Up Ahmedabad's Sardar Patel International Airport Received, Probe Launched
Ahmedabad Airport Receives Bomb Threat | Image: http://adani.com/svpia-ahmedabad-airport
Ahmedabad: A bomb threat letter has been received by the Sardar Patel International Airport in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. The anonymous letter threatens to blow up the entire airport; a probe has been launched and a search is underway.
(This is a breaking story, further details will be updated.)
